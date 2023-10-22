Austin, Hamilton and Leclerc risk disqualification

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc they are at very high risk of disqualification. After the Austin race, their cars were examined by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer, who noted some irregularities at the bottom. In particular, the wear of the flat bottom was found not to comply with article 3.5.9 e) of the technical regulations, which requires that the plank of the cars must have a minimum thickness of nine millimetres.

The statement from the technical delegate

This is the comment of Jo Bauer, FIA technical delegate.

Plot twist: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are at risk of disqualification. The bottom of their cars do not comply with the technical regulations #USGP pic.twitter.com/Y7JNHOaUIl — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) October 22, 2023

“A floor and flatbed inspection was conducted on cars 16 and 44 (those of Leclerc and Hamilton, ed.). Skids in areas -825 ≥ XR ≥ – 1025 were found not to comply with article 3.5.9 of the technical regulation. I will report to the commissioners to consider the issue“.

Mercedes and Ferrari will have to report to the commissioners in these minutes. The two drivers will almost certainly face a disqualification, and will therefore have their race results cancelled. In this case, Hamilton would lose second place, with Lando Norris moving up one position and Carlos Sainz earning his third podium in the last four grands prix he has started. Leclerc would lose sixth place and complete in the worst possible way a race conducted in extreme suffering due to a wrong strategy.