“The right to life…moral obligation and international responsibility
The international community is living in an unfortunate reality in light of the spread of the most heinous forms and types of inhumane crimes in the world, while the world celebrates this year the 75th anniversary of the issuance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which, upon its inauguration, aimed to achieve full protection of the human being, preserve all of his rights, and strengthen the commitment of states to protect human rights. And respect it.
Despite the legal and moral protection provided by international legislation concerned with the protection of human rights, especially the “right to life”, and with the concerted efforts and availability of many international mechanisms concerned with protecting the “right to life”, the world is experiencing a very unfortunate reality in terms of international commitment to protect and promote “ “The right to life,” as this right “despite its importance and centrality,” has become one of the rights most vulnerable to violation in the world, and the “right to life,” which is the essence and foundation of all rights, has become the most neglected and abused right at the international level.. Wars and armed conflicts On the one hand, and terrorist and extremist groups and tyrannical regimes on the other hand, have doubled the scale of violations and the bitterness of the reality that the world is experiencing in terms of respecting and protecting the “right to life.”
It is a reality that everyone, states, bodies and individuals, must work to address and stop its deterioration and decline, and contribute to monitoring all the reasons behind this disregard for the right to life, and develop the necessary solutions and remedies to strengthen the international commitment to protecting and preserving this right in all countries. The circumstances witnessed by many hotspots of conflict, wars, and armed conflicts force the international community to come together and begin international action aimed at strengthening and mobilizing international commitment to protecting the “right to life,” examining in-depth all threats associated with the violation of this right, proposing legal and ethical frameworks and remedies to protect it, and providing mechanisms. And the necessary means to strengthen international commitment in this regard, and to place the issue of the “right to life” at the top of the international priorities related to the protection and promotion of human rights in the world, especially at the level of international and regional bodies and institutions concerned with the protection and promotion of human rights, such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council, and the League of Nations. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in addition to the European Parliament and regional and international parliaments… as well as at the level of press and media institutions, and working to restore momentum to the “right to life” at the level of international public opinion, mobilizing the efforts of international organizations concerned with human rights, and creating a regional and international coalition to highlight This issue and its activation within the framework permitted by the efforts and capabilities of non-governmental organizations. Here we must stand before the international initiative launched by the UAE, which aimed to achieve world peace and establish the principles of tolerance and coexistence of humanity.
The world should not pass the Day of Human Fraternity without a real review of all the wars, conflicts and armed conflicts that its regions are experiencing, especially since the Abrahamic House represents the embodiment of many moral values and principles from which we should proceed to humanitarian practices that apply to man and the planet, and there is also a major and pivotal role for bodies and institutions. International, academic, regional and international legislative, to work to strengthen the legal and moral commitment to this right, and to provide a correct and broad understanding of the crisis that the world is experiencing in terms of violations related to the “right to life,” in addition to providing the necessary solutions and treatments to enhance respect and international commitment to protecting the “right to life.” », through legal and ethical contributions and international executive mechanisms.
*Emirati writer
