How strong! austin palau he told Flavia Laos that he would not be able to maintain a long-distance relationship if she migrated to another country.

austin palau and Flavia Laos were on the set of “Send who sends” and participated in a sequence that dealt with the future of their relationship. In one of the questions, the influencer asked the reality boy if he would end her relationship if she went to live abroad. To which he replied the following: “I would opt for the best decision for both of us, since, if you are going abroad, it is for something that you really want, which is your dream and more: I would respect it”.

Not satisfied with this, the “warrior” added: “And, if my life takes me the other way, it is very possible that it will happen: it would end, because I cannot (have) a long-distance relationship.” For her part, Flavia agreed with her. “I wouldn’t go chasing anyone’s dreams. For ‘A’ or ‘B’, he is not behind the same dream as me, and I am going to Miami; And (if) he cannot go for some reason or his dream is in Colombia, nothing should be forced, ”he said.