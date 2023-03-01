The bianconeri twice behind come back twice, then win with the ex Bremer and Rabiot. The Frenchman has been on the field since 68′

Pyrotechnic derby. Four goals in the first half (two on each side) and two in the second half (both Juventus). Torino took the lead twice (immediately Karamoh and then Sanabria) and showed excellent football for long stretches thanks to the quality of Ilic, but Juventus never gave up. And in the end, after going down twice in the first 45′, Massimiliano Allegri’s team won 4-2 in the second half also thanks to the energy guaranteed by the return of Paul Pogba. The entrance to the Octopus, making his debut with the black and white shirt after 8 months in the pits due to surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee, transforms the team and the stadium. The 3-2 of the ex Bremer and the final blow of Rabiot (4-2) are the consequence. Victory in the derby allows Juventus to catch up with Bologna on 35 points. Now the bianconeri, despite the penalty (-15), are six points behind Atalanta’s sixth place and ten behind Lazio’s fourth place in the Champions League. See also America vs Chelsea: schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the US, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

WHAT A FIRST TIME — Allegri shows off a new “allegrata” (2001 Barrenechea, debutant in Serie A, in the direction of the expert Paredes) and Juric relies on the quality of Ilic. One minute and thirty-two seconds and Torino is already ahead with Karamoh, who surprises the Juventus defense (on ice in the circumstance) and beats Szczesny following the development of a corner kick. The answer from Juventus (9′) is from Kostic: the former Eintracht Frankfurt challenged Singo in speed, but just behind the area he fell to the ground. The Serbian claims the penalty, but the referee Chiffi is close and lets it go. Then Angel Di Maria tries with a shot from outside him, but the aim is wrong. So Juan Cuadrado, derby man par excellence (3rd goal against Toro celebrated dancing), takes care of bringing the match back to a draw. Kostic wins the duel with Singo and serves the Colombian who leaves no way out for the grenade goalkeeper Milinkovic-Savic (16′). At half an hour we see Vlahovic: the former viola tries to surprise his national teammate from a distance and the grenades run a thrill. Then the Bull goes wild. Prima Buongiorno (36′) wastes from a few steps on an assist from Ilic. Three minutes later Rodriguez invents for Sanabria and the South American finds the header deflection. Szczesny must be overcome to remove the ball from the top corner. The goal is in the air and punctually arrives at the end of the half: Ilic serves a poisonous ball in the center of the area and Sanabria is very good at taking time off the former Bremer and finding the right deflection (43′, third goal against the bianconeri for the ‘striker). Not even the time to exult when Juventus scores 2-2: Di Maria’s corner and Danilo’s goring (46’). Milinkovic-Savic deflects it somehow, but referee Chiffi’s watch signals that the ball has crossed the line and it’s a goal. See also Will Rodrygo play for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Clásico against FC Barcelona?

HERE’S POGBA AGAIN — Juve immediately in the second half: Vlahovic tries to take the stage. The Serbian first hits the crossbar (4′ sp) and then tries to score with a diving header (12′ sp). Juric tries Radonjic’s card in place of Karamoh, but it’s Linetty who goes one step away from 3-2 with a lap shot that hits the crossbar (21’st). Two minutes later the roar of the public accompanies the triple substitution by Allegri, who together with Chiesa (for Di Maria) and De Sciglio (for Cuadrado) launches Pogba (for Barrenechea), on the field for the first time since the summer injury to the external meniscus of the right knee. Octopus’ encore debut lights up the stadium and on 26′ st Bremer, the great ex, heads in Chiesa’s cross and rejoices with his teammates. A goal that redeems the Brazilian, late on the occasion of the beautiful Sanabria goal. Toro, despite an excellent derby, is down and Juric runs for cover with a triple substitution: out Linetty, Rodriguez and also Radonjic, who took over from the bench just a quarter of an hour before… Pogba’s energy, however, drags the ‘Allianz Stadium and Juventus as a whole. And so in the 35th minute, following the development of a free-kick by Chiesa, Rabiot closed the derby early with the 4-2 goal. See also Rigoberto Urán would already have defined his future in cycling

