Austin Palau and Flavia Laos are going through one of the best moments of their lives. In addition to being the fashionable couple, they are now enjoying the success achieved by their first single together, “Being with you”, a song released on April 29 and which in its first week already exceeds 1,201,107 views on YouTube, in addition to positioning itself at #3 in music trends on the video platform.

In the video clip, recorded on the Costa Verde in Miraflores, the former reality boys appear giving each other passionate kisses. On the other hand, through the lyrics of the song they would send a message to their haters: “What do we care what they say about us. We are for each other. Their hearts are broken. That is why they envy us (envious). No matter what they say”.

5.5.2022 | “Being with you” by Austin Palao and Flavia Laos are #3 in YouTube trends. Photo: capture YouTube

What did Austin Palao and Flavia Laos say about “Being with you?”

On the eve of the premiere of their song, held at midnight on April 28, Austin Palao and Flavia Laos made a joint publication on Instagram to express the emotion that their musical project produced: “We have worked hard and we have put all our hearts into it.”

Opinions about “Being with you”

On YouTube, followers of Austin Palao and Flavia Laos left positive comments about “Being with you.” In addition, users who only knew the Peruvian for his time in the first season of the reality show “El poder del amor” expressed their surprise at the good production of the single and the message of the song’s lyrics, which is far from what is usually listen inside urban music:

“Two charismatic beings united in a beautiful song, a different letter where they do not denigrate women”.

“I met him for ‘El poder del amor’, but the lyrics are beautiful without morbidity, and the rhythm hits. Success, Austin, greetings from Honduras”.

“More music like this. The lyrics are very healthy and constructive, like to dedicate to the person you love”.

User comments on the song “Being with you” by Austin Palao and Flavia Laos. Photo: capture YouTube

Austin Palao and Flavia Laos celebrate the success of “Being with you

On May 5, through their respective Instagram stories, Austin Palao and Flavia Laos thanked their followers for the support they gave to their single “Being with you.”

“We are 1.2 million. Let’s go for more people “ asked the 24-year-old model.