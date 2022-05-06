Alfredo Jr. Buenaventura Rotondano, better known as Morty, he is one of the freshest voices of urban music made in Colombia. Now, the rapper confirms his arrival on Peruvian soil on May 9 as part of his tour “Mortyton Tour Peru 2022″which includes the promotion of his recent musical success “Ay Chavela”, which is part of the first chapter of his new album “Morty Tom”a production that comes two years after the release of “ISLAND”.

Morty in Lima to present “Ay Chavela”

Known for his phrase “The Number Two”, because the first is God”, Morty stated that “h I’ve wanted to come to Peru for a long time, but due to known health problems it couldn’t happen”. Along these lines, he was grateful that the COVID-19 pandemic is being controlled.

“Thank God that things are a little better now and I have everything ready to get to Lima and present my new hit ‘Ay Chabela’, which in a short time has been widely accepted on all digital platforms,” ​​he said through a release.

Who is Morty?

Born in the city of Barranquilla, Morty currently owns one of the most important recording studios that covers everything from entertainment, music, fashion and art called 4047Studio.