dawn, one of the most important Norwegian and pop singers, sold out all the tickets for her concert in Lima, on March 22, at the Parque de la Exposición amphitheater. The artist triumphs in the world with her music, which combines other genres such as folk and rock. She arrives in the country to present her new work called “The gods we can touch”, which has had a positive reception from his fans. However, with the sold out, many will not be able to hear it live and have requested a second show date.

In this regard, the producer in charge of bringing her to the capital of the country is evaluating the requirement of the followers of the European interpreter. At the moment, there is no official confirmation; however, it would be announced in the following days.

Tickets sold out for Aurora in Lima. Photo: Instagram

Who is Aurora?

Aurora Aksnes is her real name and she was born in June 1996. She is a Norwegian singer, songwriter, dancer and record producer. Her first album topped the European charts.

The artist has captivated thousands of people with her music, even Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Katy Perry have praised her work.

Aurora’s musical proposal

Topics such as global capitalism, the environmental crisis and the mission of the human being in this world are part of his lyrics. “Runaway”, “Cure for me”, “Running with the wolves”, “Exist for love” and “Queendom” stand out as her best-known singles.

Aurora is a Norwegian singer. Photo: Instagram

On his latest album, “The gods we can touch”the young Scandinavian presents a proposal that includes a critical treatment of sexual orientation and other claims.

Aurora, ticket price

Although tickets are sold out for dawn in the Parque de la Exposición, before an announcement of a second date, the prices of the tickets could be maintained.

Regular price: