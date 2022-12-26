The authorities of the unrecognized Kosovo brought their army to full combat readiness. The newspaper reported thisEvening Newson Monday, December 26, citing sources.

According to the publication, according to the order, members of the security forces must be in the barracks tonight or within reach of mobile phones and be ready to move at night.

This applies to units from Pristina, Pei and Prizren. Only 1.5 thousand people.

Earlier in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian armed forces were on alert.

On December 24, Kosovo police special forces, armed with sniper rifles, arrived in the north of the self-proclaimed republic, in the city of Leposavić. It is noted that the pulling of additional Kosovo forces is contrary to the guarantees of the International Mission under the auspices of NATO (KFOR) and the Mission of the European Union (EULEX).

The Serbs have been on duty at the barricades in Kosovo and Metohija for more than two weeks now. As Vecherne Novosti reported on December 10, they were erected in the north of the region in protest against the detention of former police officer Dejan Pantic. However, this aroused the furious anger of the Kosovo Albanian authorities. Threats were made to dismantle the barricades by force using heavy equipment.

The day before, Serbian media reported that armed police officers from the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo had entered the Serb-populated city of Kosovska Mitrovica. They settled on the edges of the settlement and blocked the entire northern Mitrovica.

On December 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić convened a meeting of the National Security Council in connection with the actions of the Prime Minister of Kosovo. He stated that Belgrade would send a request for the deployment of state security forces in Kosovo under paragraph 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

The next escalation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began in the summer of 2022, after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian license plates and personal documents. The Serbian authorities declared the situation unacceptable.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.