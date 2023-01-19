Sweden, which since the start of the Ukrainian war has abandoned its doctrine of not handing over weapons to a country at war, will also send 50 CV-90 infantry fighting tanks, as well as portable anti-tank missiles, “NLo”, according to what the government confirmed.

The Swedish Prime Minister stressed that “military support is crucial because it changes the identity of who has the initiative in the winter” on the Ukrainian front.

The “Archer” artillery system has a range of more than 30 kilometers and may exceed 50 kilometers with advanced missiles and is produced by a Swedish subsidiary of BAE Systems.

When installed on a truck, it is capable of launching several missiles within tens of seconds, and then changing its location immediately, making it difficult to destroy it from the other side.

This announcement came as Western countries intensified their announcements about sending heavy weapons to Ukraine:

Berlin set a condition before agreeing to send German-made tanks to Kyiv, to help it repel the Russian military offensive that has been going on for about 11 months, according to identical media reports.

A source in the German government told Reuters that Berlin would not allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine “unless the United States agreed to send its own.”

The American Wall Street Journal quoted German officials as saying that Berlin “will not allow its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to ship German-made tanks to Ukraine, unless Washington agrees to send American-made combat tanks.”

American position

“The president believes that each country should make its own sovereign decisions about security assistance steps and what types of equipment they can provide to Ukraine,” said Karen Jean-Pierre, a spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, when asked about Germany’s position.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will provide $125 million to Ukraine to support its energy system and electricity grids in the wake of the Russian attacks on those facilities.

NATO members sought to avoid the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia and refrained from sending their most powerful weapons to Kyiv.

In the next step, the Biden administration is expected to agree to provide Ukraine with Canadian-made Stryker armored vehicles for the US military, US officials said, but is not ready to send tanks.

Colin Kahl, a senior policy adviser at the Pentagon, who has just returned from a visit to Ukraine, said the Pentagon was still not ready to fulfill Kyiv’s order for M1 Abrams tanks.

Ukrainian position