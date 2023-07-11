Over the past few hours, Aurora Ramazzotti she was the protagonist of a small inconvenience during her journey by train. In detail, the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti would have lost her backpack. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Aurora Ramazzotti is one of influencers most loved and popular in the world of the web. The daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker ended up at the center of the gossip and this time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was one little mishap of which she herself became the protagonist.

The inconvenience occurred in train. Therefore, the influencer was traveling when she suddenly realized that she had lost one Backpack. She herself told all her fans through a series of Instagram Stories published on hers social accounts.

Subsequently, Goffredo Cerza’s fiancée also wanted to be important appeal to all his fan. These were hers words:

Hi friends, I’m making an appeal because I believe in the power of social media. If anyone is traveling by train between Milan and Rome: we have lost a brown backpack containing two of my beauty bags, one of which has Aury written on it and Francesca and Santo’s wedding photos (Francesca De Stefano and Santo Versace, ed), therefore unquestionably mine. On an Italian train. If you are traveling and you find it, write to me: inside the sitting room, Goffredo specifies. If you are in this situation write me in direct. I trust in you!.

Currently fans are curious to find out more updates on the affair. Aurora Ramazzotti will finally find hers accessory? We just have to find out!