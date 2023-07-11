Martín Demichelis’s River continues to be the only leader of the 2023 Professional League: they have 54 points, after the recent 0-0 draw against San Lorenzo as a visitor, and they are nine ahead of their immediate rival, Talleres, who drew against Union, so the consecration of the “Millionaire” is imminent, and may even arrive before playing his next match, against Estudiantes, since the Cordoba team will play next Friday against Huracán while the Millionaire will do the same against Pincha in the Saturday.
While the River Plate fans are preparing for a new celebration, a piece of news emerged that aroused some criticism and a lot of exchange of opinions: is that the shirt that the first team will use for the coming season was leaked.
The media specialized in sportswear Footy Headlines leaked what will be the brand new jacket for the second half of this year. The polo neck would disappear to return to the traditional “V” cut and the strap across the chest would be thinner and would shorten its trajectory, without reaching shoulder height like it currently does.
Although it has not yet been made official, it must be said that the shirt would have several details in red, such as the three stripes of the brand that dresses the club and the ends of the arms and back. This provoked the inevitable comparison with the jacket of Peru, which is practically the same.
The similarity with that of Peru
“It is disrespectful that they have grabbed the Peru shirt and put the River Plate shield on it, the Adidas people should get to work to make us something personalized,” is the vox populi of River Plate fans on social networks. It is that it really has the same template, and since they are the same colors and the red band crossed on the chest, it is evident that they are two practically identical jackets.
