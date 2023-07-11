💡 📸 In the last few hours, there was a lot of talk about the resemblance between the new RIVER shirt and the PERU shirt, and it is clear that Adidas used the 2023 template for both.

➟ What do you think, are they the same? Should Adidas make more personal designs?

I read them. 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/puWb8YqQUg

– Data Invicta (@DataInvicta) July 9, 2023