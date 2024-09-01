Ciudad Juarez.– With seventy-five victims of the crime of intentional homicide, August ended as the month with the lowest number of murders this year, according to the journalistic monitoring of violent deaths and information from the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone.

The fateful count also includes nine women, as well as a child who died from head trauma, for which his father is subject to criminal proceedings and his mother faces charges of neglect of care.

Through the National Transparency Platform, the Criminal Statistics Directorate reported that 762 people have been killed in different violent incidents in Juárez, 653 of whom are men, 94 women, and in the case of 15 bodies, the authorities did not determine the gender of the victims due to the conditions they presented.

According to official data, 125 people were murdered in January, 112 men and 13 women; 86 in February, 72 men and 14 women; in March there were 89 victims, 73 men, 10 women and six bodies of undetermined gender.

In April there were 96 murders, 82 men, nine women and five people of undetermined gender; in May there were 99 victims, 86 men, 11 women and two people of undetermined gender; in June there were 106 victims, 88 men, 16 women and two people of undetermined gender; in July the number of victims dropped to 86, 74 were men and 12 women, while in August there were 75 victims of which 66 were men and nine were women.

Three murders were committed last weekend of the month. Last Friday, the violent death of Luis Fernando Rodríguez Baylón, 25, was reported, murdered inside a home located in the José Suleiman neighborhood, reported elements of the Riveras Police District.

The victim was identified at the scene by a relative, who said that his brother-in-law was attacked by a man wearing a black shirt and cap, who fired several shots at him.

Luis Fernando’s half-naked body was left on the bed with his legs hanging down.

Witnesses reported that the man arrived and shot the young man before running away from the scene.

On Friday morning, the bodies of a couple were found in the El Sauzal neighborhood.

At around 8:00 a.m., the presence of two possible people wrapped in blankets was reported at the intersection of the Juárez-El Porvenir highway and Presidentes Ejidales street.

The incident was confirmed by officers aboard unit 742 who located the bodies of a woman and a man, both of whom remain unidentified.

The man found murdered early yesterday morning on the Camino Real ring road was unofficially identified as Henry Hernández Márquez, 30 years old. The man had been missing since August 6.

On the 28th, another driver was shot dead in the Cerradas de Santa Isabel neighborhood, according to elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The crime was reported at 3:45 a.m. when police from the Valle District went to Edras and Santa Juana streets, where they found the lifeless body of a man, who was left inside a white 2019 Nissan Versa car, with license plates B60SJT4.

A preventive agent indicated that the victim was left dead at the wheel of the car, lying on his right side, after receiving shots to the head and chest.

Among the high-impact crimes is the double murder that occurred on the streets of the El Campestre subdivision.

The two victims were identified as Carlos Alberto Hernández Toribio, a businessman, and Miguel Amador Zubía Martínez, a rapper who used the stage name Biseo.

The next day, a one-year-old boy was found dead. His grandparents took him to receive medical attention because he had supposedly drowned, which happened when his father gave him water to drink in a glass, after he had gotten high on marijuana in the morning.

Ever Antonio MR and Jessica NB were formally charged with the crime of aggravated homicide against their one-year-old son.

The mother and her deceased son are American citizens and she is pregnant, according to the defense attorney, who tried to prevent the woman from being placed in preventive detention as ordered by the control judge.

Another crime occurred on August 24, at a home on Emilia Calvillo Street in the Partido Romero neighborhood, where Lucero Guadalupe Z. U, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, threatened and attacked a man with a knife, for which she was subject to criminal proceedings.