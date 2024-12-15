Tipi Tenta young clothing brand created by the influencer María Pombo, her sister Marta and the latter’s ex-husband, Luis Giménez, in 2017, would have a outstanding payment debt of 17,504.86 euros that a logistics company cannot collect.

As pointed out Weekno matter how hard it tries, this company cannot get in touch with the Pombos, since, always according to the information in the magazine, the influencer He doesn’t answer the calls.

“It is impossible to talk to them. Nobody picks up the phone anymore“, they tell the publication, which assures that there are seven pending invoices that have been claimed through various documents and burofaxes sent to Giménez, sole administrator of the company, and that they are related to a plane in which the clothes from China.

“We are a logistics company that has been in the market for 50 years, in Spain for 26. We have a line of business that has to do with fashion and what we do is bring it to our clients. One of our salespeople gets Tipi Tent as a client Their business model is to bring clothes from Asia, buy them and fly them to Spain (…) They leave us hanging with seven invoices of 17,504.82 euros, ranging from November 2023 to January 2024“, they explain from the Logfret company.

“Your physical store disappears and we pass all the documentation to lawyers. We ask you to act, since we had written to you emailsburofax, but they did not respond,” they add.





“The father says that of course Marta was pregnant.. Excuses. They have a lot of face (…) In the end I have workers, families and some costs when bringing the merchandise, for which I have paid all the transportation. They continue selling and I ask them to pay (…) This can be delayed. We still have to wait two years to collect it. We have been patient, but they don’t even respond,” they tell the publication.