Spanish organization criticized Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decision to suspend the network in the country

THE Madrid Forum (Madrid Forum in Spanish) disclosed this Sunday (1.Sep.2024), a note in which it states that it repudiates the decision of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes to block access to X (ex-Twitter) in Brazil. For the organization, the determination “violates freedom of expression and the rights of Brazilians” and “calls into question the existence of democracy in Brazil”.

In the letter, the group also says that Moraes’ determination is part of a “long list of decisions” in which the Brazilian Judiciary demonstrates a “clear bias” by means of “censorship, illegal or abusive persecution and arrests, disrespect for procedural rules and basic freedoms”.

Read the full letter from the Madrid Forum:

For the organization, X has been blocked “due to the platform’s resistance to illegally censoring dissenting voices”. The STF decision is seen by the Madrid Forum as a demonstration of “support for dictatorial projects” and “a process of destruction of democracy in Brazil”.

WHAT IS THE MADRID FORUM

The organization identifies itself as a “international alliance of leaders, entities and parties that defend Freedom, Democracy and the Rule of Law in the face of the advance of the extreme left in countries on both sides of the Atlantic”. It also says on its website that the goal is to provide a counterpoint to Sao Paulo Forumfrom the left.

Read more about Moraes X Musk: