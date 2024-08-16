A day that was supposed to be one of joy and lightheartedness turned into a drama that no one will ever forget. In Vico Equense, in the province of Naples, a tragic accident shook the community of Castellammare di Stabia. Joseph Griecoa 7-year-old boy, lost his life after drowning in the swimming pool of a farmhouse, during the Ferragosto celebrations.

Photo source from Pixabay

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata has promptly initiated an investigationinvestigation to shed light on the causes of the incident. At the moment, the Carabinieri are conducting in-depth investigations and are not excluding any hypothesis, including that of a sickness sudden or congestion that may have affected the child while he was in the water.

According to initial reconstructions, Giuseppe was found unconscious in pool. Despite the immediate intervention of the lifeguard and the parents, who desperately tried to revive him, the little boy never regained consciousness. The investigators are evaluating the possibility of subjecting the child’s body to autopsyto further clarify the circumstances that led to the accident.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, Louis Vicinityexpressed deep sadness for what happened. As a sign of respect, the mayor decided to suspend the fireworks display scheduled for the evening in the municipal villa.

“There are no words for what happened to little Giuseppe. We ideally embrace his family. This is a moment of silence and condolences.”

The school community of Castellammare di Stabia also wanted to remember Giuseppe, who attended the second grade at the Salvati complex. The words reflect the deep emotion of those who knew the little boy, described as a child with a contagious smile and loved by all.

The loss of Giuseppe has left an unfillable void in the community and among his classmates. The school is already organizing to offer psychological support to the studentsto help them face this difficult moment and fill, at least in part, the void left by that now sadly empty bench.

Read also: Tragedy in the home swimming pool: the little boy was only 3 years old

The article Ferragosto tragedy, 7-year-old boy loses his life in the swimming pool: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#August #15th #Tragedy #7YearOld #Boy #Loses #Life #Pool #Happened