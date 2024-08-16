An unimaginable tragedy struck a family from Motta Baluffi, a quiet village in the Cremona countryside, right on the day of Ferragosto. On the morning of August 15, a 76-year-old man was hit by his son while the latter was driving a tractor in the yard of the family farm. The tragic accident, which occurred during a reversing maneuver, hit the father who was behind the agricultural vehicle.

Tragedy in the countryside: son hits 76-year-old father with tractor

The man, a farmer expert and dedicated to his land, he had been working with his son since the early hours of the morning. As in many agricultural companies, work never stops, not even on holidays. Father and son were busy moving materials from the farmhouse, a routine of gestures and movements that however, in a fateful moment, turned into misfortune.

The Carabinieri immediately intervened on site and started the investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident. The inspectors of the ATS Val Padana carried out surveys and collected testimonies, starting with that of the son, visibly upset. According to what has emerged so far, the 76-year-old may have suddenly crossed the path of the tractor. Another hypothesis is that he bent down to pick up something on the ground, making it difficult for the driver to notice his presence during the maneuver.

As soon as he noticed what had happened, the son immediately threw the alarm. The rescuers of Cremona Soccorso di Vescovato arrived on the scene in a few minutes with an ambulance and the personnel of the 118 medical car. Despite the desperate attempts to to revive the man, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the 76 year old.

What was supposed to be a normal working day turned into a mourning that will leave an indelible mark on the life of this family and the community of Motta Baluffi. A tragic reminder of how life can sometimes change in an instant due to a fatality, even in the most everyday activities. The small community gathers around the familyshocked by such a painful and sudden loss.

The article He runs over his father while driving a tractor, unfortunately that maneuver was fatal: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#hits #father #driving #tractor #maneuver #fatal #happened