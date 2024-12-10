



He Sevilla FC He has been doing his homework for weeks ahead of the winter market. The priority this January is the arrival of Rubén Vargas, the winger has been in talks with the Sevilla sports management and there is agreement. The incorporation of the Swiss player is essential for the Seville team after the sale of Lucas Ocampos, Ejuke’s injury and the retirement of Jesús Navas. And the Sevilla attack has obvious shortcomings and Víctor Orta’s intention is also to incorporate one more forward.

Regarding the signing of Rubén Vargas for Sevilla, Augsburg does not want to make it that easy. The player fulfills his contract this coming June and his intentions are not to renew. However, according to El Desmarque, the German club is going to try to convince the player to stay in the Bundesliga. A significant salary increase, with which Augsburg intends to dissuade Vargas from changing his scene.

However, the winger is not a fixture for his coach after recovering from the ankle injury that has kept him off the playing field for several weeks. In fact, Vargas has only played eight matches in all competitions this season. For its part, Sevilla maintains that negotiations continue and they are optimistic about their arrival. If the operation is carried out, the Nervionense club would pay around 2.5 million euros for the signing of the Swiss international. A price that can be afforded thanks to the sale of Ocampos to Rayados.