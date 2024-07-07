This Sunday’s stage, which ends the first week of the Tour de France 2024, It was very uneven, as the uncovered terrain, made of rocks and dust, so decided.

There were several falls that left the cyclists weakened, after the day with start and finish in Troyes and 199 kilometers.

Strong hit

There is no doubt that those 14 stretches of dirt road shattered the hopes of some cyclists who suffered like the damned during the day.

One of them was Aleksandr Vlasovthe Slovenian golden gregarious, Primoz Roglic, who fell, not exactly on dangerous ground.

Vlasov was completing the last 40 kilometers of the stage when he went off the paved road and ended up in a ravine.

The rider stopped, got back on his bike, but had to visit the official Tour doctor’s car several times.

