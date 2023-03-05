According to Russian chancellor, country would be trying to prevent conflict; gave the statement in New Delhi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrovsaid on Friday (3.Mar.2023) that Russia has not started to war in ukraine and that the conflict was thrown against them. The statement during the international conference Raisina Dialoguein New Delhi (India) elicited laughter from the audience.

Lavrov had been asked by an audience member about how the war had affected Russia’s energy strategy and how this could benefit Russia. Asia, as well as on India’s position on this issue. ANDis Lavror’s answer: “The war we are in [Rússia] trying to stop it was hurled at us.”

Watch the moment Lavrov speaks and the audience laughs (29s):

Sergey Lavrov at the G20

During the G20 summitin New Delhi, Lavrov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieirashortly before the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Wednesday (1st March), and announced he should come to Brazil in the second half of April, according to Itamaraty.

Sergey Lavrov, also met as US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenon Thursday (2.Mar). It was the 1st face-to-face meeting between the authorities since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Blinken and Lavrov spoke for nearly 10 minutes. At the meeting, the US Secretary of State said that Russia should reverse the decision not to participate in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New Start.