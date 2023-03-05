OLaf Scholz said important things and left out important things in his government statement on the anniversary of the turning point. Above all, he confirmed that Germany is currently in talks with Kiev about future “security commitments”. He also explained why: Vladimir Putin doesn’t just want to occupy limited parts of Ukraine. He wants them, says Scholz, “to destroy them as a nation”.

There is therefore no getting around security guarantees as a prerequisite for future peace. Because Putin wants to wipe Ukraine off the map, he has never respected ceasefires with her. A peace can therefore only last if a situation arises in which it can no longer simply be broken.

There are two paths to this state. The first would be terrible: Russia would have to suffer such a loss in the field that she would not be able to attack anyone afterwards. However, this scenario would cost hundreds of thousands of lives. It would also shake Russia so deeply that it could overthrow Putin. Then there would actually be a nuclear war. That’s why it mustn’t happen like this.

The second scenario is not primarily about weakening Russia. Rather, Ukraine must first be made so strong through arms that Putin voluntarily believes it is time for one of his usual pauses. And when the guns are down, strong allies would have to ensure that it stays that way. The security promises that the chancellor is talking about are then necessary for this.







It depends on the specifics

But this is where a bad memory comes into play: After the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited some of its nuclear weapons. She waived this and received guarantees from London, Moscow and Washington in the “Budapest Memorandum”. But because the memorandum contained no concrete commitments, Putin never took it seriously. In the end he wiped it off the table and invaded Ukraine.

This is why guarantees must be materially secured this time, and Scholz has already indicated how this could work: his statement refers to proposals by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among them is a collective assistance system that Ukraine calls the “Kiev Security Pact.” It provides a network of linked protection pledges from major Western countries. Unlike the Budapest Memorandum, these are intended to develop real persuasive power through military, technical and financial deterrents.







And this is where what Scholz didn’t say begins. Guarantees can only be effective if Germany, the USA and other countries enter into concrete support obligations. In order for Putin to believe their determination to protect the peace, they must make preparations. You have to set up material stores in Ukraine, you have to upgrade roads and railways for quick supplies. Above all, they must have soldiers ready – if not in the Ukraine itself, as leading German experts are demanding, then in neighboring countries, in Romania or Poland.

Scholz has now taken the first step. He speaks of security promises, and without them it doesn’t work. But if Putin is to take it seriously, he must now, together with strong allies, become concrete very soon.