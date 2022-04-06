In November last year, the British media were convinced that the deal was already done. Hungry Audi would gobble up McLaren in its entirety, merge and compete with Mercedes in F1. Unfortunately, the same day this was contradicted by a statement from McLaren.

But where there is smoke, there is fire. Or at least something is smoldering. The German Automobilwoche now reports that Audi has increased its bid and lowered its requirements. They no longer have to take over the entire shop, but only the F1 team. The plan would then be to supply its own engines from 2026. According to previous rumors, Audi will develop this together with Porsche. Porsche would like to supply the engines to Red Bull.

Audi would now have made an offer of 650 million euros. This is 200 million euros more than before. As with all rumours, an announcement would follow ‘very soon’. The German GP would be a great moment, but it is not there this year. So you will just have to be patient. Oh, and don’t take the above picture too seriously.