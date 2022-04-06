Three years after the launch of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ubisoft is finally ready to move on to the next chapter in the series. Today it was revealed that support for this game, which includes the NFT store, has come to an end. While the French company is not yet ready to give details about the next Ghost Recon game, a report reveals the first details of this project.

According to sources close to Kotaku, Ubisoft has been working on the next Ghost Recon for over a year, codenamed OVER. This, like many other titles, was originally revealed during the massive NVIDIA leak last year. Along with this, it has been mentioned that this delivery would reach our hands until the fiscal year of 2023, at least.

With this, Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play game-as-a-service that was revealed last year, is still far from being a reality. The report mentions that after the poor reception that the revelation of this installment had, which was part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the series, Ubisoft will restart this work, and internally there is a long way to go to reveal more details.

Lastly, it has been mentioned that Ubisoft’s strategic innovation laboratory, the division in charge of NFTs, known as Ubisoft Quartz, has reduced its activity, and is currently silent, with no information about new projects. Although the French company has indicated that this type of product will be integrated into future games, it seems that this could change.

Currently, there is no official information from Ubisoft to confirm or deny this report, but rumors have pointed out that a massive company event is on the way, where we could see more information about it. In related topics, you can learn more about the end of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint here.

Editor’s note:

After the disappointment that was Ghost Recon: BreakpointI hope Ubisoft learned its lesson, and the next installment in the series is everything the fans want and more. Along with this, the NFT business must be put aside, or eventually this could be a problem for the company.

Via: Kotaku