The German car brand Audipart of the Volkswagen group, has suspended production activities at the Neckarsulm plantbecause of shortage of components. The bottlenecks in terms of material supply have therefore blocked the production, albeit temporarily, of the models A4, A5 and A8. Longer delivery times are therefore easily expected for those who have ordered these cars.

Shifts will be suspended at the Audi production plant from 16 to 20 May. According to reports from the carmaker itself, the lack of components is due to the war in Ukraine, the huge demand for semiconductors and the lockdowns that are happening repeatedly in China. As has been happening for two years now, car manufacturers have not yet been able to find an alternative system capable of replacing supplies or optimizing production in emergencies.

According to reports Automotive Newsquoting an Audi spokesperson, production will remain unpredictable due to supplies. The situation is so uncertain as to allow even sudden changes in a short time. Not all Audi produced in Neckarsulm will suffer delays: the A6 and A7 models will continue to be baked according to plan; moreover, everything proceeds relatively normally in the Boellinger Hoefe plant, where the e-tron GT and R8 are produced.

Lastly, Audi extended the shift length reduction plan for its employees in Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt; the situation will continue until May 31, again for the reasons already mentioned of the lack of components.