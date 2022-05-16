EU stop to the French covid vaccine Valneva. The pharmaceutical company announces that it has received a notice of its intention from the European Commission terminate the contract advance purchase (APA) for the Covid vaccine candidate Vla2001. In fact, the agreement gave the Commission the right to revoke the APA if the product had not received the green light from the European Medicines Agency Ema by 30 April 2022.

Under the terms of the agreement – explains the company in a note – Valneva will have 30 days calculated from May 13 to obtain a marketing authorization from the EU regulatory body or propose an acceptable plan to remedy it. Valneva will work with the Commission and states to agree on it and to make Vla2001 available to nations that still wish to receive it. If the Commission decides to terminate the contract, Valneva will not be required to repay the advances received, since the company has committed the full amount of the advances and the APA does not request reimbursement of such payments in these circumstances.

“The Commission’s decision is regrettable – declares the CEO of Valneva, Thomas Lingelbach – above all because we continue to receive messages from Europeans who are looking for a more traditional vaccination solution “, underlines the CEO in reference to the nature of the vaccine, with the whole virus inactivated.” We have started a dialogue with the Member States interested in our approach – adds the manager – Valneva continues to believe that Vla2001 can make an important contribution to the fight against Covid-19 and integrate the offer of existing vaccines “.

Vla2001 has currently received authorizations in the UK, Bahrain and the UAE, while on the product the EMA has been undergoing the continuous rolling review procedure for some time. As communicated by Valneva on April 25, the agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) sent the company a further list of questions to which Valneva replied on May 2, believing that they “adequately address the requests” . If the CHMP accepts them, the company expects to receive a positive opinion “at the latest in June 2022”.

Based on the outcome of the discussions with the European Commission and the Member States concerned – concludes the note – Valneva will reconsider the financial forecasts for the current year.