Full speed ahead with electrification. A discussion that also applies to Audi: Gernot Döllner, CEO of the four-ring car manufacturer, confirmed the Volkswagen Group's plans for the promotion of electric vehicles, despite the arduous challenges that faced him over the past year. As for Audi specifically, the company has confirmed its intention to introduce it to the market the last combustion engine vehicle in 2026.

The same earnings

Not only that: the will remains in the ambitions of the Ingolstadt giant by the end of the decade to earn as much from electric cars as from those equipped with combustion engines. While the goals remain the same as before, they are likely to register during this year lower sales. And this is partly due to the introduction of new models, which usually corresponds to a drop in delivery figures ahead of new launches, Reuters reported.

Growth forecast?

According to financial director Juergen Rittersberger, 2024 will be a year for Audi transition year, it will certainly be even more challenging than last year. In particular, the forecasts regarding cash inflow will fall between 2.5 and 3.5 billion euros, since investments in new vehicles are imminent and without taking into account the fact that there will be bottlenecks. The plan reported by Audi aims to achieve a return on sales of 14%, and includes not only the improvement of sales but also the reduction of production costs.