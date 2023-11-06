Normally car brands are quite stiff and they won’t let themselves be convinced by a few angry people on the internet. After all, designers still draw fake exhausts and physical buttons are still missing from many cars. But in a rare case they admit a mistake, for example BMW withdrew the subscription for the seat heating. Audi does not care about the criticism of BMW.

In fact, Audi wants to offer more options in subscription form. Technical boss Oliver Hoffmann says otherwise Coach even that Audi customers are fans of the ‘on demand’ options. For example, you can activate the automatic high beams via the Audi webshop or take out a subscription for automatic parking.

So you don’t have to visit the dealer for the new options. These are all functionalities whose parts are already on the car, but which have been disabled. The theory is that brands can offer the cars cheaper and that customers can pay extra afterwards if they still want an option. Another perspective is that you pay extra to activate parts you have already purchased.

BMW should have persevered

Hoffmann is aware that BMW has withdrawn its opinion, but that does not stop Audi. He thinks that offering digital subscriptions to options is ‘very normal in the future’. BMW was therefore too quick to cancel the subscription, as we conclude from Audi’s words.