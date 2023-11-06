EU, competitive advantage as a priority: spotlight on Draghi and Letta

The broad impact of the reports on EU competitiveness and the single market commissioned from Draghi and Letta is likely to be a priority for the next European Commission, which will begin operating in 2025. This is what emerges from an in-depth online study of Financial Times entitled ‘The EU’s plan to regain its competitive advantage’, which highlights the key role of two former Italian prime ministers (Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta) in defining Brussels’ new strategy to compete with the other great powers. In fact, if on the one hand Draghi dedicates himself to the evaluation of competitiveness, Letta on the other is preparing a separate report on the state of the internal market, scheduled for March.

Currently president of the Jacques Delors institute, Letta has undertaken a tour of European capitals to listen to concerns directly on the ground. He said: “We want to work on European sovereignty, on a new industrial policy and on a strong capacity for Europe to prosper and be powerful.” Letta, president of the Jacques Delors Institute, has undertaken a tour of European capitals to, as he himself states, “get out of the Brussels bubble to listen to the concerns on the ground”.

Europe’s dilemma is to preserve the strength of the single market and freedoms of movement, capital, goods and services, while competing with the United States, China, India and others, Letta says. “How can we press the power button by developing the four freedoms without destroying the spirit of the four freedoms? Because we want to work on European sovereigntyabout a new industrial policy, about a strong capacity for Europe to prosper and be powerful,” he says.

The desire for Europe to compete with the United States, China and emerging powers like India makes “easy to destroy what we have built“, he adds. This, according to Letta, is “the idea of ​​a fair playing field and free competition, which has been very, very important so far.”

On the other hand, when the heads of the cabinets of the 27 Commissioners of the European Union met on a working retreat in the rural Belgian countryside at the end of August 2023, the aim was to discuss the main priorities for the autumn. But what emerged as the predominant theme was surprising and particularly significant. “Although ongoing support for Ukraine was mentioned, it was not high on anyone’s agenda,” a source at the meeting said. “Instead, persistently, everyone went back to discussing the competitiveness and the need to restructure the EU economy.”

Three weeks later, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission, appeared at the European Parliament in Strasbourg for her annual State of the Union speech, an opportunity to showcase the past successes and future ambitions of the EU executive branch . The main news of the speech took everyone by surprise: the former Italian Prime Minister and former Head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, had been tasked with drafting a report on the EU’s competitiveness and solutions to improve it. Although von der Leyen emphasized “the birth of a geopolitical Union,” mentioning support for Ukraine and a tougher stance toward China, she addressed about a third of his speech reflecting on the EU economy. He said: “We need to look ahead and outline how to maintain our competitiveness,” introducing Draghi and recalling his famous 2012 statement, seen as a turning point in the eurozone sovereign debt crisis: “Why Europe will do ‘anything’ to maintain its competitive advantage.”

The key figures speak for themselves. The EU economy, valued in dollars, currently makes up 65% of the US economy, down sharply from the 91% recorded in 2013. In terms of gross domestic product per capita, the US outnumbers the EU by more than doubleand the gap continues to widen.

A deeper analysis reveals that the situation is not improving. You only need to look at the list of the top 20 global technology companies, the world’s best universities or semiconductor production capacity to see Europe’s constant lag.

Long-standing structural issues undermining the effectiveness of the EU’s single market, theoretically designed to transform 27 individual markets into one frictionless one, have been amplified by years of crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its impact on Russia’s war against Ukraine, has raised energy prices and costs. Demographic pressures and educational barriers have created a shortage of skilled labor. Furthermore, there is an excess of bureaucracy that small and medium-sized business entrepreneurs and EU diplomats believe stifles growth potential.

“Seriousness is needed in Brussels in tackling the restructuring of the single market, because it is not enough to regard it as the ‘crown jewel’ of the Union without acting on it,” said Markus Beyrer, director general of BusinessEurope, the association representing business interest groups across the EU. “Currently, both the public and policy makers do not fully understand its importance. We will have to find a way to make this challenge interesting again, as technical work, while essential, is often uninspiring. It’s about looking at regulations and barriers and identifying solutions that can reverse negative trends.”

Meanwhile, efforts to support the EU in overcoming the short-term impacts of the COVID and Ukraine crises have created medium-term risks. The significant amount of state aid and financial support provided by Brussels to European businesses has profoundly changed the “fair playing field,” which once formed the central pillar of the single market. EU state aid spending grew from €102.8 billion in 2015 to €334.54 billion in 2021. Between March 2022 and August of the same year, Europe approved €733 billion in state aid, according to unofficial data seen by the FT.

This momentum was further amplified by desire to accelerate the green transition of the continent, moving away from fossil fuels and investing in new technologies with low environmental impact. Additionally, the response has been motivated by competing programs such as President Joe Biden’s $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and China’s long-standing support for its competitors.

