Mary Hellen was arrested in February at Bangkok airport carrying 9kg of cocaine in her luggage.

Brazilian Mary Hellen Coelho da Silva, arrested since February in Thailand, was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison for international drug trafficking.

The 21-year-old and 2 other Brazilians were arrested at Bangkok Airport with 15 kg of cocaine hidden in fake suitcases. Mary Hellen’s luggage contained 20 pounds of the substance.

Kaelly Cavoli Moreira, one of the Brazilian’s lawyers, said on her Instagram profile that the information is still preliminary, she no longer had access to the full sentence. According to the lawyer, the sentence was handed down on Sunday (May 8, 2022), but the Brazilian embassy was only informed on Wednesday (May 11).

On Instagram, the lawyer stated that of the total sentence of 9 years and 6 months, 2 years were for civil crimes and 7 years and 6 months for criminal crimes.

Thai law provides for imprisonment of 10 to 20 years, life imprisonment or the death penalty as punishments for drug trafficking, depending on the amount, substance and circumstances. The interpretation of the drug law is up to the judge.

Kaelly Cavoli said the sentence is compatible with Brazilian law and gives hope for a possible extradition of Mary Hellen to Brazil. Since February, the family has been fighting for the young woman to answer for the crime in Brazil.

WHO IS MARY HELLEN

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Mary Hellen lived with her mother, who has uterine cancer, and 4 other siblings in Pouso Alegre, Minas Gerais. She worked at a steakhouse and resigned days before the trip to Thailand.

According to her sister, Mariana Coelho, the family didn’t know about the trip and only found out when they received an audio from the Brazilian asking for help to trigger lawyers. According to her, Mary Hellen informed that she would travel to Curitiba.

With no criminal record, the young woman had also never left Brazil. Telemachus Marrace, one of the lawyers who took on Mary Hellen’s defense, said she went to Thailand as “mule” (term used to refer to a person used by traffickers to transport drugs) and who probably had no knowledge of what he was carrying in his luggage.