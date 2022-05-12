Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The former Brazilian star Ronaldinho led the “Pro Stars” team to win the “Pro Legends Cup”, in its first edition, after defeating the “Pro Champions” led by the Spaniard Luis Figo 18-16, in a legends meeting that brought together 22 players, from the world’s football stars, In a mass celebration, next to the Burj Khalifa, in the large courtyard of the Armani Hotel, which overlooks the dancing fountain.

The event was organized by Omega Pro in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, to confirm the UAE’s position in hosting and organizing sports tournaments and events.

The match was played in three rounds, each half lasting 20 minutes. The first half of the “Pro Stars” team ended 7-5 and the “Pro Champions” excelled 5-3 in the second half, equaling the score 10-10. In the third half, the Brazilian magician decided the result by winning 8 -6, and ends in his favour, with a difference of two goals 18-16, and culminates in the Gold Cup in a mass celebration.

Sports stars in general, and football in particular, are keen to be present in the country and participate in various events, and a large number of star players reside in the country with their families, and enjoy the quality of life, providing all the elements of happiness, prosperity and growth, and meeting their fans and friends of different nationalities.

And the evening appeared in an elegant dress, through the distinguished program set by the organizing committee, whether in the press conference that preceded the match, or the program of meeting the legends, which began with performances by a group of young people with the ball, next to dance performances, and at the entrance to the five-a-side stadium, the organizing committee placed models for the players of both teams. They wear the shirts, each according to a team, and between them is the championship cup, then the two teams enter the field and parade in front of the audience, before a match of 3 matches is held.