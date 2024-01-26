The Uchulú He is one of the revelation characters of recent years; However, he was the victim of a transphobic verbal attack by some entertainment personalities on national television. The events were broadcast openly, so the National Radio and Television Society (SNRTV) spoke out and sanctioned ATV.

What happened to ATV?

Journalist Carlos Orozco spread the sanction that the regulatory entity imposed on ATV for the case of transphobia against The Uchulu. It is 5 UIT, that is, S/25,750 for the episode he suffered Etza Wong in the coexistence reality show 'La casa de Magaly', since “it constituted an infringement of the principles of the defense of the human person and respect for their dignity and respect for honor, good reputation and personal and family privacy “.

La Uchulú was the victim of transphobic comments in 'La Casa de Magaly'. Photo: LR composition / ATV Capture / Instagram / La Uchulú

In addition to the high fine, the supervisory body demanded training for the work team of ATV.

What happened to La Uchulú in 'La casa de Magaly'?

Etza Wong was a victim of transphobic comments by Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho in one of the episodes of 'Magaly's House'. The popular Uchulu She did not remain silent and quickly confronted both public figures for not respecting her gender identity. The comic actress took to social media to speak out after what happened and thanked the people who came out to defend her.

On her social networks, Etza Wong thanked all the support that netizens have given her. “Every message, every gift makes me feel more comfortable with myself and with the purpose of being on this earth alive and fighting for my goals,” he wrote.

Likewise, he made a request for people to reflect and a situation like this does not occur again. “May respect and love prevail among all, without doing less or humiliating others for how they feel. Gay, trans, etc., we are free to choose our own path and different people to do good,” she added.

Help channels

If you are a victim of transphobia or know someone who has been a victim of transphobia, do not hesitate to contact the Ombudsman's Office at 0800-15-170 toll-free. You can also contact +51 947 951 412 to make the respective report.