The time to pass the ITV (Technical Vehicle Inspection) is usually always accompanied by some uncertainty, especially when the car in question is many years old and its owners fear that it will not pass the check.

The objective of this review is to guarantee that every detail of the vehicle, from the lights to the brakes or the tires, continues to comply, no matter how much time passes, with safety, environmental and traffic standards.

The current Spanish regulations establish that the ITV must be passed depending on the age of the model. Thus, new vehicles do not have to pass it until they are four years old; those between four and ten years old must do it every two years; and those over ten years old have the procedure annually.

What many do not know is that there are vehicles that, despite having been on the road for many years, will be exempted for the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and they will not have to pass the ITV ever again from this year. They are these.









MOT deadlines

Thus, starting this year, vehicles, whether cars or mopeds, that were registered before January 1, 1950 can enjoy this exception. Although there are few left, the truth is that many Spanish homes can keep driving jewels and there are also collectors who are fond of old vehicles.

The change is due to the fact that the DGT wants to give more importance to historic cars and for them to be considered cultural heritage. Therefore, the intention is to increase the number of historic vehicles in the country. Generally, a vehicle with more than 30 years old, or with a special interest or uniqueness can apply for historic vehicle status to help protect its representative and symbolic character of a particular era of automotive production.

Historic vehicles, unless they are from before 1950, must continue attending the ITV inspection exams. Those who are under 40 years old have to do it every two years, while those between 40 and 45 years old, every three years. Those over 45 years old also have to pass it, in this case, every four years.

It should be taken into account that all of them, when they pass the ITV inspection, do not have to have all the mandatory elements or features to circulate today if when it was manufactured it was not equipped with said elements. This is what the DGT remembers on its official website.