His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, on the death of former President of the Republic of Chile, Sebastian Piñera.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar cables of condolence to His Excellency Gabriel Boric. Font, President of the Republic of Chile.