If you are Venezuelan, you are in Colombian territory and you have not yet been able to obtain your Temporary Protection Permit, this information is important.

Within the framework of the Human Security Policy, Migración Colombia has activated ‘You are still on time’, a comprehensive plan so that Venezuelan migrants have alternatives to obtain the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT).

Our purpose is to continue recognizing and working to guarantee the rights of Venezuelans who have migrated to the country.

Fernando García Manosalva, general director of Migration Colombia, explained in a statement: “The objective of the measures is to resolve the delivery of the PPT documents that could not be carried out due to deficiencies in the process that have come since its inception in 2021 and for which Today we are presenting this Plan”.

And he added: “Our purpose is to continue recognizing and working to guarantee the rights of Venezuelans who have migrated to the country and of the populations that have welcomed them, to build a truly humane migration.”

For her part, the Deputy Director of Immigration, Margarita Bautista, explained that “The new Plan offers four different options for the migrant population to complete their process of regularization satisfactorily and access to the public and private offer of the country”.

What are the options or solutions designed?



The first measure: Valid

According to Colombian Migration, the first measure is a mechanism to confirm that the person in question is still interested in getting your PPT.

However, this measure applies only “to Venezuelan migrants who already have the Single Registry of Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV) and their PPT has not been delivered.”

What you must do is enter the Migration page and click on the pop-up window to fill out the form. The deadline to carry out this process is until March 10.

The objective of the measures is to solve the delivery of the PPT documents. Photo: Colombian Migration

“In the event that the person does not appear in the registry, it is because the application is already under study and, therefore, it does not require filling out the information,” says the immigration entity.

The second measure: Download

If you have already started the process and are waiting for your permit, what you have to do to enter, stay, transport, leave Colombian territory and access the offer of public and private services, is Download the Certificate of Procedure PPT.

According to the statement, “this solution is for Venezuelan migrants who have already started the process of their PPT who have not received the document and for holders of the Special Permit to Stay (PEP) who have already completed the Single Registry for Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV). )”.

Enter the web page and download the certificate. See also Border Patrol detains 136 undocumented migrants in Texas, USA

To download it, all you have to do is go to the official Colombian Migration website (www.migracioncolombia.gov.co), click on “You’re still on time” and download. The deadline to do so is April 30, 2023.

The third measure: Collect

After that date, it will be understood that the documents that are not withdrawn are due to the fact that the people who processed them give up the application.

Bearing in mind that more than 100,000 PPTs are ready throughout the country, but that they have not been claimed by Venezuelan migrants, Migration Colombia carried out a delivery strategy.

What you should do is go to the official migration page, select the ‘You’re still on time’ button and hit ‘Collect’. TOThere they will be able to consult the list of PPT ready to be picked up and the place where they can do so.

The deadline for this is April 12. “After that date, it will be understood that the documents that are not withdrawn are due to the fact that the people who processed them give up the request and they will be canceled,” according to the statement.

The fourth measure: Register

The last and fourth measure is Register, procedure that you can carry out from April 1 to 30, 2023.

As specified in the statement, the alternative applies only “for the Venezuelan migrant population that has a Special Permit to Stay (PEP) and that did not carry out the PPT process.”

In addition, “for people with safe conduct of refuge who did not do the RUMV before May 28, 2022 and wish to take advantage of the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan Migrants.”

The plan is so that the migrant population can satisfactorily complete their regularization process Photo: Colombian Migration

Important

It is important to highlight that Migration Colombia does not require intermediaries and the paperwork is free of charge. Avoid being scammed and follow the information from the entity’s own channels: website and social networks.

