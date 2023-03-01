Two people were found dead in a burning flat in Stuttgart today with police arresting a man, armed with two knives, at the entrance to the house. According to reports from Bild, the 45-year-old arrested would be Italian, but the Dpa and other German media do not give any indication of the nationality of the man stopped by the agents.

It was the firefighters who noticed the smoke coming out of the building, and once they arrived at the scene they found the man standing at the entrance. At this point the police intervened and also fired a shot, without injuring the man. Firefighters found a 32-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman inside the burning apartment, who later died in hospital from their injuries.

The police have not yet exactly reconstructed the dynamics of the events but believe that the man arrested armed with knives is connected to the fire in the apartment.