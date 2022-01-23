The Colombia selection chose a new player to replace the striker Louis Ferdinand Murielcalled off for the qualifying matches against Peru and Argentina.

Reinaldo Rueda decided to quote player VIctor Cantillowho plays for Corinthians in Brazilian football, and who was one of the absentees in the call given last Wednesday.

Cantillo is expected

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Men’s Senior National Team informs that the player Víctor Cantillo has been called up for the double round of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup against Peru and Argentina,” the Federation statement said.

“The Corinthians player is expected at the team’s concentration in Barranquilla this Sunday,” he adds.

Cantillo, a 28-year-old midfielder, played his first game in the Rueda era against Paraguay last November.

Cantillo comes to fill the position of Muriel, who this Saturday was called off due to health problems.

The FCF reported the absence of Muriel, but did not specify whether it is a possible contagion of covid-19, as reported in press versions.

Colombia changes striker for midfielder. Rueda decided to strengthen the midfield and not call another striker for the matches against Peru and Argentina.

