Italian diplomatic representatives in Barcelona and Berlin were subjected to two attacks yesterday. This is what a press release from the Farnesina reports. In Berlin, the car with the diplomatic license plate of a diplomatic official working at the Italian Embassy was set on fire. Furthermore, in the evening, unknown persons broke the window of the building in which the Consulate General of Italy is located in Barcelona, ​​smearing a wall of the entrance to the building.

The local police forces “carried out the necessary scientific and investigative surveys. In both cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported”, the Farnesina continues.

“I conveyed my solidarity and that of the Italian Government to the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero, for the attack that set his car on fire in the German capital. Added to this episode is the violation of our Consulate General in Barcelona with acts of vandalism. The Government is following these new cases of violence against our officials and diplomatic missions with concern and attention,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani “personally and immediately contacted the embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Barcelona to express his solidarity and asked that full light be shed as soon as possible on the dynamics of these criminal acts”. The ministry then ordered “the immediate launch of the procedures for verifying and strengthening the diplomatic offices and the personnel involved”.

The Speaker of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana hopes “that the matrix of these new cases of violence against our officials and our diplomatic representations will be shed as soon as possible”.