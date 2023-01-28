The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will continue to have a race in the United States, but this one will no longer be able to take place at Sebring in the ‘Super Weekend’ which has been staged with the IMSA SportsCar Championship for some years.

On Friday of the 24h of Daytona, the leaders of the two championships met to renew their common commitment to convergence between the series and their participants, as signed in the agreement of the LMDh and LMH prototypes.

The shared press conference was an opportunity to understand the situation and take stock of the World Championship calendar, which as announced last December will lose the opening stage in Sebring in 2024, most likely in favor of the newcomer Qatar.

Clearly the USA remains a focal point for the activities of the FIA, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and competitors of the WEC, so the goal is to find a place to organize a race again next year.

Former IMSA Chief Executive Officer and NASCAR President Jim France, IMSA President John Doonan, Bishop-France Trophy, WEC Chief Executive Officer Frederic Lequien, ACO President Pierre Fillon, Chief Executive Officer and IMSA EVP Ed Bennett, 24 Hours of LeMans Centennial Trophy, NASCAR Vice President Mike Helton, Rolex 24 at Daytona Trophy, Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“IMSA and ACO have worked for the last 10 years to take endurance sportscar racing to the top and I think that with convergence we have succeeded. Today it is all a reality and the collaboration between us is stronger than ever, so having two corners named after the major circuits in the world, i.e. Daytona and Le Mans, is proof that we want to continue like this in the future as well”, explained the President of the ACO, Pierre Fillon.

“The collaboration between us continues and we would both like to have a shared event, but for now it’s too early to know what will happen. Our priority is still to stay in the United States, I love Sebring because it’s a historic race, but it was impossible to continue as we did until now, with one run on Friday and another on Saturday”.

“It’s not a matter of space because there are two pit lanes at Sebring, but it’s all about times and schedule. Furthermore, there are conflicts of interest between our partners and sponsors with those of IMSA. The level of the Constructors is high, so we have to find a way to bring it back somewhere else. We’re going to have to find a solution and we’re thinking about it, we have to figure out how to do it.”

Red flag, all cars parked on the grid Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

IMSA President John Doonan also said he was willing to find a solution that would satisfy both parties.

“For American motorsport and all its collaborators, it is very important that the FIA ​​WEC and IMSA race in our country. Our CEO, Ed Bennet, and his board of directors are very active, we need to look at the bigger picture”, he said Doonan.

“I think our intent is always to do what’s right for the sport. We know how important the North American market is for both championships and for the brands that compete in it. We’ll talk more about it, but know that we talk almost daily.” .