Previously, we told you that Call of Duty: Vanguard, in addition to CoD: Warzone, would have a collaboration with Attack on Titan. One of his characters would join the game and everything indicated that he would be the captain Levi ackerman.

Well, this seems to be already confirmed, albeit unofficially. All because the appearance of this brave fighter was leaked … and fans are not at all convinced with his appearance.

Before there were rumors of Levi in ​​Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

To get started, Levi does not come as is to the games, but actually as a skin for one of the available operators. Is about Daniel, which has a thicker complexion than this character created by Hajime isayama.

That is why by putting on the uniform of the Exploration Corps from Attack on Titan and the classic captain’s hairstyle looks kind of ridiculous. Fans have already expressed their dissatisfaction with this new look.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Shingeki no Kyojin would be preparing a crossover

Levi ackerman It is part of a package of Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Warzone. In addition to its appearance it brings Finishing Move, Highlight Intro, MVP Highlight, Emblem Y Sticker.

It will be up to the fans if the above becomes popular or not. But if there is one thing that manga and anime fans appreciate, it is the fidelity to the original content. At least in this case it is not completely fulfilled. It is the problem of trying to do something with a very realistic tone.

Attack on Titan anime to return early next year

It is a case similar to the adaptations made by Hollywood manga and anime that almost always fail. It should be noted that Activision has yet to officially reveal this collaboration with Call of duty.

How much could the ad be? Perhaps it is something planned for next year and it may coincide with the premiere of the second part of the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan. That will be on January 9th via Crunchyroll Y Funimation.

There is great expectation about the return of the anime of Attack on Titan, because it will adapt the ending of the original manga. Many hope that MAPPA do an excellent job of fitting.

As to Call of Duty: Vanguard, is the most recent installment of the series and this time its focus is the WWII, while CoD: Warzone, which has been available for a long time, is one of the titles Free-to-Play most successful.

Sources [1][2][3].