Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack will arrive this 2024, after the end of the story of Eren Jaeger and company, to whom we said goodbye in 2023. Let us remember that the last part of the series was released in the winter and autumn periods of 2023, and although it was said that we could not expect more from the franchise, shortly after we were surprised by a one-shot starring Levi Ackerman and after that, this compilation film.

Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack will be released on November 8, 2024 in Japanese cinemas. The production will cover the story’s ending and will only be available for three weekends. Will that be enough for fans?

Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack It will last 145 minutes and will rescue the backbone and essence that sealed the journey of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlet. It is worth noting that the sound has been improved, ideal for staging in Japanese movie theaters. A trailer surprised us and allowed us to see what the installment of one of the most popular dark fantasy productions of the last decade will be like.

Thanks to the new edition of the end of Attack on Titanthe audience could have a final farewell to the series. Advance sales have already begun through payment with a Mubichike card.

The pre-sale of Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack begins on Friday, September 20, 2024. It is worth noting that there will be tickets with main art, so everything will be exclusive and obviously limited.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

The anime series —which had two animation houses (MAPPA studio and WIT studio)— is available on the Crunchyroll platform, There you will find the 99 episodes divided into different parts.

Attack on Titan is a manga work written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. Serialization began on September 9, 2009 and ended on April 9, 2021, the installment brought together 34 collected volumes.

