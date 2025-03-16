“Son of a thousand whores, Cagón, your mother’s shell”: insulting ritmillo at the expense of the referee Cuadra Fernández. He left the mouth of the expelledÁngel Correa, Atlético de Madrid player, in the match against Getafe. Attentive: a whore, … No. Thousand. And they seasoned them with a “cagon” –cobarde– and a final contradiction: if there were a thousand whores, why only one shell? “I fucking, I am going to put a philharmonic of pijas in the ortho that will touch you the ninth symphony”: offensive harmony contained in the Argentine series ‘marginal’, prison thriller available in Netflix and full of that art: the Argentine insult. It stands out “fucking” – homosexual man, merchant from his body for pleasure or money. “Higuaín, Cemetery of Canelones”: Imprecation aimed at highlighting the excessively orondo of the Argentine footballer at the end of his sports career. «Andate to the very reputable mother who searched you, Caparrós, and the reciprocating shell of your literatory mother. Lock in the Babel library and throw through one of its infinite balconies, but in silence, pelotudo »: tweet exhortation addressed to the Argentine writer Martín Caparrós, After the grotesque memory of his mother’s reproductive system. This order would also imply the reconstruction, repopulation and reopening of the Babel tower with the sole objective of the author’s silent suicide.

“If the insult is something rational and as such it only exists in the human universe, the reason to express it and to understand it is needed,” he explains Pablo Marchetti, the former director of the essential satirical magazine ‘Barcelona’, in his book ‘fucking the one who reads. Argentine dictionary of insults, insults and expletives’ (planet). «If sometimes we are presented as something irrational it is because generally insult is the most irrational of reason, the last season of a dialectical combat. We insult because it is the way we have people to represent battles that in other species only give physical violence, ”he adds.

The lunfardo

Where does this grammatical and vital capacity for the art of insult come from? From the crossing of Italian slang with Spanish, typical of emigrants, which gave rise to the 19th century – to that low jargon called lunfardo? Of the life of the neighborhood, forced by poor and clandestine to develop distinctive, coded and own? Of the football fan, in permanent reinvention to denigrate the adversary? Its origin will continue in the field of speculation but it can be defended that insulting speech is cultivated and reinvented in those environments and is transverse: it emerges from the male and female fingerboard.

Jorge Fernández DíazABC writer and columnist – Argentine, apart – explains: «In Argentina there is equality in that regard. For example, Milei says brutal insults but Cristina Kirchner was not far behind. In a judicial case they punctured the phone and his mouth was a sewer ».

Beauties collected by Marchetti, mixture of the insult with the compliment. I expose some here taken from his book, along with examples of use: «Abrojo», heavy, «the abrojo of the ortho of your brother. If you see it appear, I disappeared ». «Argolluda», from Año –Concha–, Woman of bad faith. “Chongo”, the asset, the one who gives the fucking, “you are a chongo of the cock.” “Lining,” condoms: “Tell the punctured lining not to call me anymore, that I have the balls on the floor.” “Mueludo,” Chalatán, “that man is a pushing since he learned to say ‘mom'”. “Quesuo”, the one who has accumulated semen carradas inside: “You are very cheese, Panita; You have a summer on top that clicks you and you get milk ». «Tirifilo», Blandengue; «Tragapaño», imposing ass with considerable cleft, «Look that ortho, please! It has the chabomba recontra inside! Baby, swallow flower!

We continue: «Yoni», North American. “Yonis del Ortho demand human rights in Cuba but well that the Sudanese are beating.” «Zaguanera», walks through the Zaguanes, prostitute. “Zelig”, a person who adapts to the opinions of the majority: “There is already the Zelig of your husband giving the reason to the children of the signs of the community.”

Excellent grammatical techniques are also handled to enhance the affront: The use of the prefix ‘re-‘. “Son of Recil Putas” Hence the name of the detective remil of Fernández Díaz, or ‘ultra-‘. “Look at that ultrapelotudo, lining of the sowing shells of her very ultra -urputy mother.” The trilestone construction “more … than” also gives unforgettable expressions: “You are more played than the water of the noodles.” Or another usual argument, the investment, popularly known as ‘vesre’ –Rewing backwards-: concealment mechanism to be able to insult without the other find out, “Toor” -orto–, “Tereso” –sorete–, “Topu” –puto–, or “zodape” –Pedazo.

There are no differences, the insult is equal: Milei says brutal insults but Cristina Kirchner was not far behind Argentine writer Jorge Fernández Díaz

The study of the insult, a mixture of linguistics, sociology, anthropology and psychology, does not seek to scandalize us with the reading of “bad words” or “dirty”, nor does it intend to give voice to what is not worth it. It serves to understand language, speech and, beyond, the important thing: the reconchuda human nature. In addition, the Argentine insult manages to become viral even in its most vulgar expressions for its sound, its originality and its poetics. “Camilo, you don’t think that a well -placed taco does not seem to give brilliance and expression to language?” Gloria Fuertes asked Cela in a TVE program. “Without a doubt,” said the Nobel, with Quevedo in the background.