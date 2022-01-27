Attack on Titan impressed the audience with the premiere of its most recent chapter, titled ‘Two Brothers’which received perfect ratings from the community.

The user reviews on the IMDb site They quickly positioned it in the first place of the best episodes on television, although this honor was short-lived.

After he surpassed ‘Ozymandias‘, the 14th episode of season 5 of breaking badfans of Walter White started a campaign bombing review against Attack on Titanwhich started a senseless war.

Although in its first reviews it obtained the perfect 10, some fans of breaking bad started a campaign bombing review against ‘Two brothers’which now has 9.7 points.

These actions provoked a response from anime fans, who did the same with the Walter White series, removing its episodes from the top spots by giving them one star.

Curiously, the movements of the last hours made two chapters of Attack on Titan climb to the top.

This peculiar war of reviews ended up favoring other series; for example, Chernobyl, Mr. Robot, Regular Show Y game of Throneswho slipped into the top 10 of IMDb.

Attack on Titan vs Breaking Bad

Due to the bombing reviewnow no episode has a perfect rating, but the war continues and seems to be leaning on the side of anime fans.

herothe chapter of Attack on Titan which occupies the first place on the list for now, has 70,708 5-star reviews against 5,930 one-star, and the numbers continue to rise.

It seems incredible that things as insignificant as the rating of a series cause these types of problems, but as they would say: That’s how they are, Lupe, that’s how they are.

