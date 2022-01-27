In 2021, renting an apartment in Russia has become more profitable than buying a home with a mortgage. This conclusion was reached by CIAN analysts in their study, the results of which were made available to Lenta.ru.

Experts compared the cost of renting two-room apartments with a monthly installment on a 20-year loan for similar real estate in 16 major Russian cities. Analysts estimate that in 2021, the rental rate in the country averaged 67 percent of the monthly loan payment – the difference between mortgages and rental housing payments has increased significantly compared to previous years. In 2020, rent cost an average of 79 percent of the loan installment, and in 2019 – as much as 80 percent.

Compared to a mortgage borrower, a tenant can save the most in Ufa, Kazan and Moscow – in these cities, the rent turned out to be almost two times cheaper than a loan payment. Rostov-on-Don, Chelyabinsk and Volgograd were the regions with the lowest advantage of rented housing over mortgaged housing, where rent is 75-84 percent of the average monthly installment.

Earlier, Metrium experts found out that it is more profitable to take a mortgage on a house than to save the entire amount for its purchase. Experts called the main advantage of a housing loan a quick move to your own apartment. With the accumulation of funds, it will take longer to wait for this moment.