Attack on aid organization | Australia: The information provided by Israel about the aid worker who died in Gaza is not comprehensive enough

A total of seven aid workers were killed when Israel struck a convoy carrying food aid to northern Gaza.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong criticized on Saturday the information the country has received from Israel about Monday's attack on the aid organization. One Australian citizen was killed in the attack in Gaza.

A total of seven aid workers were killed when Israel struck a convoy carrying food aid to northern Gaza.

Israel admitted on Friday that the incident that killed seven aid workers in Gaza was a serious error by soldiers operating combat aircraft.

According to the army, two officers have been fired over the incident and one commander has been warned.