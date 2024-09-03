MO: Israel and PA fear attack in West Bank like the one on October 7

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA), like Israel, “fears a scenario like the one on October 7 in the West Bank… Ramallah fears that Hamas will stage a coup against it, as it has previously done in the Gaza Strip“. This was reported by Sky News Arabia, citing an Israeli security source, according to whom the Iranians “in recent months” have “increased efforts to turn the West Bank into a real battlefield”. “They supply money and weapons to anyone who asks”, be they “traditional Palestinian organizations, but also any new cell”.

CNN: Netanyahu has wrecked the resumption of negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scuppered mediators’ attempts to resume ceasefire and hostage-taking talks, a source familiar with the talks told CNN. After Hamas killed six Israeli hostages in Gaza, mediators worked to push for a Gaza deal, CNN said, but Netanyahu, who has argued that Israel will never leave the Philadelphia Corridor, “killed it all with one speech,” the source said. (

IDF: Elite leader who led October 7 assault killed

The IDF said it killed the commander of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces who led the invasion of Moshav Netiv Ha’asara on October 7 and who was filmed drinking Coke in the home of a man he had just killed by throwing a grenade at him while trying to protect his children. Ahmed Wadiyya, the army said, was killed in an airstrike that killed eight Hamas members near al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City. Wadiyya attacked the Israeli community by paragliding and oversaw the massacre of 21 residents and the kidnapping of one of them.

MO: Herzog in government, “don’t you dare” to relaunch Justice reform

Speaking at the Israel Bar Association, President Isaac Herzog warned the government against reviving its highly divisive judicial review legislation that split the country last year. Herzog, Israeli media reported, issued a clarion call for unity, insisting that “the soul and future of the nation are at stake.” Referring to the bitter fight for radical judicial reform, Herzog warned that it was selling “back into our lives the fracture that has weakened our resilience and strength.” “I hear the voices and initiatives of those who seek to take us months back to the same arena where it all began, I recognize the dangerous fumes in the air and I warn them here, and I ask honestly: Is this what Israeli society needs now?” Herzog warned. A few days ago, according to Kan, at a Cabinet meeting, Justice Minister Yariv Levin pushed to revive the Justice reform project, frozen since October 7 after the Hamas attack. “Don’t you dare,” the president said to the government. “Let us recover and heal after this terrible division. We must not make fatal decisions on the country’s fundamental values ​​without a broad consensus and a deep and shared dialogue.”



Read also/ Russian gas, exports to the EU up 25% compared to 2023. Gazprom soars with Turkish support – Affaritaliani.it