A 9 year old boy died this Saturday in a Ukrainian drone attack against Kurskreported Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of that Russian border region.

The event occurred when the minor was at his home in the village of Maiski, an event in which there were also his mother and sister were injured of seven months, the governor said on Telegram.

Both injured have been transported by ambulance to a children’s clinic and a hospital in the capital of one of the regions hardest hit by the war, he added.

The authorities reported that this Saturday morning, within half an hour, the anti-aircraft defenses They shot down up to five drones Ukrainians in Belgorod, a region that shares more than 500 kilometers of border with Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense The number of drones shot down was 37 during the early hours of the morning in four regions – Kursk, Bryansk, Krasnodar and Orlov – and in the Sea of ​​Azov, under Russian control since 2022. The Orlov authorities acknowledged that one of the drones hit a fuel tank, although the fire it caused has already could have been suffocated.

Russia launched a massive attack with missiles and assault drones against Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Friday in retaliation for kyiv’s use of long range missiles ATACMS against an airfield in the southern Rostov region.