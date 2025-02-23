Only one week is missing for the great celebration of the Oscar Awards and, beyond the bid for which film will be overcome, the presence of Karla Sofía Gascón in the gala continues to focus all the looks. The Spanish actress, nominated in the category of best actress by ‘Emilia Pérez’, has already confirmed that she will go to the awards, after the controversy arising by a series of old messages of racist and Islamophobic cut. Finally, he managed to get the award for best actress, in which Demi Moore starts as the great favorite for ‘The substance’. In any case, Hollywood academics have already cast their vote. Among them, the Spanish filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, who has advanced that he has opted for Karla Sofía Gascón as the best. Related Standard noticias does not “have to be very careful …” José Coronado does not cut off and thinks without surroundings about Karla Sofía Gascón Patricia Marcos Standard not the Oscar more uncertain in 20 years: why can any film Pablo Amigoamenábar win this Sunday that has voted for the Spanish actress To be done with the statuette for best leading actress in the Oscars. An award that the film director expects to win because, in his opinion, the interpreter “deserves it.” Amenábar is one of the Spaniards who vote at the Oscars. And that, like Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz or Javier Bardem, he is a member of the Hollywood Academy. On February 18, the official voting term ended in the 97th edition of the awards. Aengar thinks about the controversy of Karla Sofía Gascónen statements to the media before participating in one of the dialogues of the Valladolid Culture Forum, The director has indicated that the case of Karla Sofía Gascón shows that “sometimes one undertakes with his words, and more when they are in writing.” For this Reason, the Spanish filmmaker has indicated that “many years” he decided “not having social networks”, with the aim of, “precisely, not being a slave to my words”, as has happened to the interpreter. “But I The only thing I can say in that regard is that I have voted it as best acriz for the Oscars and I hope it wins because it deserves it, ”he concluded. The Spanish cinema supports Karla Sofía Gascande this form, Alejandro Amenábar has aligned with the widespread opinion of the world of Spanish cinema, which in the celebration of the Goya Awards, on February 8, showed greater indulgence with Karla Sofía Gascón. Something that contrasts radically with the cancellation that the actress of ‘Emilia Pérez’ has suffered in the United States. “I think we will have to reflect. For my part, although I condemn all kinds of racism and intolerance towards minorities, I do not want to continue being part of the signal, because I think it was already. There has been enough, it has been understood, it has been clear, ”said Javi Calvo, who considered” very sad “that this controversy has occurred with” the first nomination of a trans woman. “Related Standard Relationships If Zahara:” The cancellation of Karla Sofía Gascón is being disproportionate for the fact of being a woman »Nacho Serrano Standard No Pedro Sánchez, about the controversy of Karla Sofía Gascón: “You have to remain firm in the values ​​of respect, tolerance and diversity” AC The winner of the Goya for best actress for ‘La Infiltrada’, Carlota Yuste, also spoke in similar terms: “It seems to me that it is always much more interesting Repair, become aware of the year, try to improve, to burst. I do not understand very well what the measure of measuring is when there are some cases as evident, because aggressions, mistreating rapists are in a lot of places and are still in those spaces. “” I believe that Karla’s work is still as good as It was before. She has already decided to retire. He has received a wave I think excessive, as is the whole world of networks, and destructive. She also, with her opinions, which exclude people has generated violence. I do not wish this evil to anyone. Either to her. I do not want its elimination, neither revenge or cancel it. He has apologized, it seems that in a slightly more resounding way. You have to leave it alone, it has suffered a lot, like all those who have felt attacked by their words, ”reflected the Honor Goya, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón.

