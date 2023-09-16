The Ecuadorian justice system sentenced a woman to eleven years in prison for the murder of her daughter, which occurred last year in the Andean city of Riobamba, the State Attorney General’s Office reported this Friday.

(You can read: Eleven police officers found guilty of the murder of 17 migrants in Mexico)

Adriana Melissa AA was sentenced to eleven years and four months in prison, when it was proven that She is the author of the murder of her daughter, the Public Ministry stated.

(Keep reading: Jair Bolsonaro, discharged after undergoing two surgeries: this is what the medical report says)

The events were recorded on November 21, in a home located near the “La Esperanza” Market in Riobamba.

“The girl allegedly spilled a jar of sugar and, as punishment, her mother hit her repeatedly with a stick, which caused her immediate death.”indicates a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

(Also read: G77 in Cuba: what is this summit about and who will attend?)

At the trial hearing, the Prosecutor of the case presented the testimony of the expert who performed the medical-legal autopsy on the victim, who determined that it was a violent death due to hemorrhages and injuries caused by blows.

The report showed the presence of several bruises and scratches, from previous attacks.

(Also: Peru exchanges millions of dollars of debt with the US for forest conservation)

Also, the recognition of the place where the events occurred and the results of an examination carried out on the stick used for the attack was presented, where it was evident that the hair found on it belonged to the girl.

The ruling includes the payment of a fine and comprehensive reparation, which will be detailed in the written sentence.

(Keep reading: Details of Silvina Luna’s autopsy revealed: ‘She had no muscle mass in her buttocks’)

The Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated the responsibility of the defendant in the crime of homicide, typified in article 144 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code.

In this case, aggravating circumstances 1 and 11 were applied, established in article 47 of the same legal body: committing the crime with treachery and fraud and against children and adolescents.

EFE