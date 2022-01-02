Atlus is one of those companies impossible to predict, and although by now we know that they are already working on Person 6, it is likely that its premiere is still a long way off. However the publisher Japan is planning to launch “a major title” sometime in 2022, but we don’t really know what it might be.

In an interview with Famitsu, Shinjiro takada, product manager at Atlus, said the studio is contemplating releasing a major game in 2022. Takada described the project as “a game that will become a pillar for Atlus“, So it is easy to assume that it is a key franchise, such as Person, or something entirely new and high-budget.

There is also the possibility that it is Project Re Fantasy, an RPG that has been in development for at least five years. We know practically nothing about this mysterious game, but Atlus has reiterated on numerous occasions that they are still working on it. When it comes to Atlus, we’d better keep our expectations in check to avoid disappointment.

Editor’s note: Atlus is a fantastic developer, but sometimes they tend to get us excited about things that aren’t even the case. We are all waiting for the eventual arrival of Persona 6, but the Japanese publisher also has other games in development and it seems that in 2022 we will meet at least one of them.

