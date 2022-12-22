Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla and Athletic are the most attractive rivals that Cartagena can face on January 3, 4 or 5 in the Copa del Rey. The draw this Friday (Las Rozas, 12:30 pm) will determine which of the First Division teams will visit the Cartagonova stadium. Elche, Getafe, Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Villarreal, Espanyol, Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid, Osasuna and Celta are the other possibilities in the hype.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Betis and Valencia enter this round of the round of 16. But non-professional category clubs have priority in the hype and are therefore ruled out for Efesé. Among those lucky ones are Ibiza-Islas Pitiusas, Cacereño, Intercity, Pontevedra, Linares, Ceuta and Logroñés.

When is?

This Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m., in the sports city of Las Rozas.

What’s at stake?

It is the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The match will be played on January 3, 4 or 5 at the Cartagonova stadium.

What rivals can they touch?

Elche, Getafe, Villarreal, Mallorca, Athletic, Espanyol, Rayo, Valladolid, Osasuna, Seville, Real Sociedad, Atlético and Celta.

Efesé is one of the few survivors that remain from the Second Division in the hype. It is a possibility that the draw crosses Luis Carrión’s team with Celta. The Galicians already visited the Region of Murcia in the first round, specifically Artés Carrasco, in this case to face CD Algar de Preferente. That appointment had to be held in Lorca because the Cartagonova was in full replanting. This time it looks in perfect condition.

The most desirable rival that Cartagena aspires to is Cholo’s Atlético de Madrid. The colchoneros rallied behind the modest Arenteiro with goals from Pablo Barrios and a brace from Yannick Carrasco.