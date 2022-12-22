Less than a month after its hiring, George “Geohot” Hotz Yes is resigned from Twitter: it’s about the former hacker who the same Elon Musk he hired for “fix” Twitter. The statement that revealed this novelty came precisely through the social network of chirps, and precisely from the person concerned.

According to his statements, it seems that the reasons are not due to problems born with people or with Twitter itself, but it seems that this resignation is due to the fact that, quoting himself, there is no impact of any kind that his work could have had within the company. All this, of course, thanking Musk for the opportunity he gave him.

Resigned from Twitter today. Appreciate the opportunity, but didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding! pic.twitter.com/Jbs9LxNB2K — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the poll created on Twitter by Elon Musk to make the CEO take a step back from Twitter, it now has a percentage fairly tending to yes, with the 57% of votes. According to what Musk said, if the poll ends with an affirmative answer, he will leave the post as soon as he finds someone “crazy enough” to take his place.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers team. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

What will be the future of these events is still unclear, so there is nothing left to do but wait for news from himself and from the platform.